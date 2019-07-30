close

Vijay Deverakonda

Fan breaks down after meeting Vijay Deverakonda, his reaction is going viral - Watch

The video that recently surfaced on the internet, features the emotional fan hugging Vijay Deverakonda and crying and he can be seen consoling her patiently.

Fan breaks down after meeting Vijay Deverakonda, his reaction is going viral - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@thedeverakonda

New Delhi: A video featuring Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is going crazy viral for his priceless reaction after a female fan broke down on seeing him.

The video that recently surfaced on the internet, features the emotional fan hugging Vijay and crying and he can be seen consoling her patiently. 

Netizens are going gaga over Vijay's courteous nature and comments like "well done" and "good job" have been posted on the now-viral video. 

Take a look:

Vijay Deverakonda, star of films like 'Pelli Choopulu', 'Arjun Reddy', 'NOTA' and the recently-released 'Dear Comrade' enjoys a massive fan following. 

When he recently landed in Mumbai, he got a blockbuster welcome at the airport from his several fans and flashbulbs popped incessantly at him when he came out of the exit gate. 

Vijay's 'Dear Comrade' is running successfully at the box office now. It is an intense and powerful story between a cricketer (Rashmika Mandanna) and a student leader having anger management issues (Vijay).  The film is directed by Bharat Kamma.

Karan Johar, meanwhile, announced that he will make 'Dear Comrade' in Hindi. 

Vijay's 'Arjun Reddy' was also remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It was titled 'Kabir Singh'.

