Fan Describes Her Experience Of Meeting Actor Kartik Aryan, Calls It 'Magical'

New Delhi: Kartik Aryan is one of the most adored stars in Indian cinema both domestically and internationally. The actor's devoted and sizable fan base has always been a source of pride for him, helping to propel him to stardom. Saying this is justified because the actor shows the same affection to all his fans; a recent instance of this was shown when a follower described her interaction with Kartik.

Sharing her meeting with the young superstar Kartik Aaryan, the fan wrote in her post, "In the video, he said 'Hey, this is a video, it's not a photo.' I was shopping in Azorte when everyone started saying that he just bought something and left. I followed a group of people I assumed were going to meet him too. I followed this group till we reached the JW Marriot entrance. I asked the group where he was, and a guy said 'You need a photo?' And I said yes, and he said 'Then take it' and then I realized that I was talking to Kartik himself"

Following the post she also shared the adorable video on her social media in which Kartik is seen as saying, "Oh! You are taking a video, not a photo."

The joy on the girl's face is proof that Kartik loves his fans back, treats them with such humbleness and tenderness, and has always acknowledged their devotion and love as the reason behind his success.

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where Kartik was also presented with the "Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema" award, an Australian fan proposed to him during their conversation following the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Meanwhile having portrayed the most ideal partner, with his supreme performance as Sattu in his recent box office hit, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion which marks his second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and the first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

He will also be seen in a love story helmed by Anurag Basu along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline.