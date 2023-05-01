topStoriesenglish2601387
Fan Travels For 5 Hours To Meet Rakul Preet Singh in Hyderabad, Actress Reacts

Rakul was recently in Hyderabad, where she witnessed a huge crowd of her fans but it was one special fan of hers who traveled 5 hours to meet the actress. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is an actress who enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation. The prettiest actress delivered some amazing performances on the screen last year that have enhanced her fandom to the next level. While her fans have always supported and showered immense love for her, an example of the same has been witnessed when a fan traveled 5 hours from Kurnool to meet her favorite star in Hyderabad when she was in the town for a store launch. 

Rakul was recently in Hyderabad, where she witnessed a huge crowd of her fans but it was one special fan of hers who traveled 5 hours to meet the actress. The fan also expressed his delight in meeting her and took to his social media and wrote, "@Rakulpreet Hello rakul preet  mam iam trying to contact but after today's conversation but i couldn't  Today we could talk properly, mam , thank you mam to give hope that still there is chance to travel with you  , to work with you i hope you will contact me”

As soon as Rakul saw this post from the fan, she also dropped her reply on the same and wrote, “Thankyou for coming from kurnoool.. it made me so happy“

Moreover, Rakul is currently basking on the success of her recent ad campaign which has created a whole lot of chatter everywhere. This is indeed a special moment for the pretty actress as she has joined the league of legendary actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Hema Malini as she became the face of the biggest beauty brand with her latest endorsement. 

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ with Kamal Hassan, ‘I Love You’ opposite Pavail Gulati, and other upcoming unannounced projects.

