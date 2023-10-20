trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677529
PRABHAS

Fans Begins Prabhas' Birthday Celebrations With Bike Rally In Andhra Pradesh

Pan-star Prabhas will be celebrating his birthday on October 23. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Prabhas' birthday is no less than a festival for his die hard fans. The actor who enjoys a loyal fandom across the nation, will be turning in a year older on October 23. Ahead of the day, fans have kickstarted their celebrations in Andhra Pradesh with a bike rally.

As Baahubali star Prabhas is all set to ring in his birthday on October 23, his fans decided to celebrate the excitement to the next level and flocked to the streets. They organized a grand bike rally ahead of the star's birthday week. A large number of fans took the banners, cutouts, and poster of Prabhas and danced on the DJ before the birthday celebration.

The madness and excitement among fans for Prabhas's birthday stand testimony to the saying that the fans love him and are devoted to the superstar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in the soon-to-be released much-awaited magnum opus 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', which will arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023. 

He also has sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD', where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others. 

