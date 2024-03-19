New Delhi: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's nuptials on the 15th of March were not just a celebration of love but also a feast for fashion enthusiasts. The couple's wedding attire has sent the internet into a frenzy, with netizens showering praise and admiration across social media platforms.

Pulkit Samrat's groom attire stole the spotlight, captivating the hearts of many with its unparalleled elegance and uniqueness. Comments flooded in, expressing awe and admiration for the groom's impeccable choice of outfit. From calling it "amazing" to dubbing Pulkit "groom of the year," the internet was abuzz with compliments for his unconventional style.

"I've never been impressed by celebs' wedding outfits. They all look the same but... this!!!! Wow," expressed one comment, echoing the sentiments of many who found Pulkit's attire a breath of fresh air in the world of celebrity weddings.For some, Pulkit's outfit set a new standard, with remarks like, "if my dulha doesn't wear something like this then I don't want it."

But the admiration didn't stop at Pulkit's attire; Kriti Kharbanda's bridal ensemble also garnered its fair share of compliments. Netizens praised the beautiful bridal hues, motifs, and patterns, applauding the couple for breaking away from the conventional pastel palette.

"This is the best pink wedding lehenga since Anushka's!" exclaimed one commenter, Kriti's outfit was hailed for its elegance and grace, complementing Pulkit's ensemble perfectly.

The couple's wedding itself was described as a spectacle of love and joy. Netizens gushed over the pictures and videos from the ceremony, with many congratulating the newlyweds and wishing them a lifetime of happiness.