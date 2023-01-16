topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SAJID KHAN

Farah Khan hosts burger party for 'two favourites' Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, PICS are winning hearts

Farah shared pictures on Instagram, where Abdu can be seen with burgers. While Abdu is seen in a shiny black jacket at Farah's home, Sajid is seen in casuals.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Farah shared pictures on Instagram, where Abdu can be seen with burgers. While Abdu is seen in a shiny black jacket at Farah's home, Sajid is seen in casuals.
  • "My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 sometimes its even better to just win hearts @abdu_rozik @aslisajidkhan @colorstv #mandli #family #burgir," she wrote as the caption.

Trending Photos

Farah Khan hosts burger party for 'two favourites' Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, PICS are winning hearts

New Delhi: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder hosted a burger party for brother Sajid Khan and Tajikistani sensation Abdu Rozik, whom she tagged her "two favourites" from 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Farah shared pictures on Instagram, where Abdu can be seen with burgers. While Abdu is seen in a shiny black jacket at Farah's home, Sajid is seen in casuals.

"My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 sometimes its even better to just win hearts @abdu_rozik @aslisajidkhan @colorstv #mandli #family #burgir," she wrote as the caption.

Abdu exited the show for the final time as he had a prior work commitment. Sajid also walked out of the house in the latest episode as he shared that his contract has ended.

In the show, Sajid revealed that he will begin shooting for his films after four years. He was accused of sexual harassment by several women.

Sajid also revealed that the next film is titled '100 Percent', which stars John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. Tagged as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

Sajid's last directed 2014's 'Humshakals'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?