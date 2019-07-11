Father Rakesh Roshan backs son Hrithik Roshan, attends 'Super 30' special screening—Photos

New Delhi: Desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' special screening was held at Yash Raj Studios, Andheri, Mumbai on June 10, 2019. The entire film fraternity came down to support the actor and watch the much-talked-about venture.

Hrithik's ailing father and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was also present at the screening which saw many B-Towners in attendance. Rakesh Roshan is battling cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for the same. He was seen chatting with filmmaker Farah Khan at the do. Music composer brother Rajesh Roshan was also present at the screening.

In January this year, Rakesh Roshan underwent a throat surgery after being diagnosed with early stages of cancer. Hrithik had shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

The veteran director-producer is currently undergoing treatment for the illness.

Meanwhile, 'Super 30' will see Hrithik step into the shoes of mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is releasing on July 12, 2019.

The who's who of the B-Town world were seen in attendance. From Tiger, Disha, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, Farah Khan to Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Richa Chadha—all came to watch the entertainer.