Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest; Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh Pay Tributes

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan breathed his last on Wednesday. The news of his demise was confirmed to ANI by Sangeeth Sivan's brother Sanjeev Sivan.

The 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and unfortunately, on Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest, as per Sanjeev Sivan.

Sangeeth Sivan, the eldest son of photographer-cinematographer Sivan, is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sanjana and Shanthanu.

After learning about the death of the filmmaker, actor Sunny Deol, who worked with Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', took to X and paid his condolences.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can't believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories . Om Shanti my friend , may your family get the strength to overcome your loss," Sunny wrote.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also penned an emotional note in memory of Sangeeth Sivan.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory...."

Sangeeth Sivan had directed Riteish-starrer 'Apna Sapna Money Money' and 'Kya Kool Hai Hum'.

Tusshar Kapoor also paid tribute to Sangeeth Sivan. He thanked Sangeeth for introducing him in comedy films.

"Don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now.... A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it'll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem," he wrote.

Besides Bollywood, his Malayalam films include Raghuvaran-starrer Vyooham and Mohanlal's Yodha among others.