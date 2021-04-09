Flashback Friday: 4 times Jaya Bachchan lost her cool with paps!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan celebrates her birthday on April 9. Her son, Abhishek Bachchan even shared an unseen picture of her on the occasion and several celebrities thronged social media to wish her.

The seasoned actress began her illustrious acting career as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's 'Mahanagar' and later acted in several films 'Uphaar', 'Koshish' and 'Kora Kagaz' for which she was highly praised.

However, after she tied the knot with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973, she took a step back from the film industry and only appeared in only a few films such as 'Nauker' and 'Silsila'.

Although a big name in Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan does not enjoy the exaggerated paparazzi attention stars get or like it when fans hounding her for pictures. Instead, she prefers that shutterbugs and fans maintain distance and respect when approaching her. However, that is not the case most of the times which has led to several angry outbursts by Jaya.

On her 73rd birthday, let's take a look at some of the instances where Jaya Bachchan schooled paparazzi with a stern hand:

1. Jaya lashes out at paparazzi at calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'Aishwarya':

In 2013, when Jaya Bachhan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at Subhash Ghai's party, paps had approached them for pictures. Jaya lost her cool when the shutterbugs called the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' by her first name. She had said, "Kya Aishwarya, Aishwarya bula rahe ho, tumhare class me padhti thi kya?"

2. Jaya teaches lesson to NM college students in Mumbai

In 2016, Jaya, present at a college discussion in NM, was irked by the behaviour of certain college students as they were clicking pictures of her.

“Please stop taking pictures. I hate it because it’s right into my eyes. These are basic manners which we Indians have to learn. Just because you have a camera and a mobile, you have the freedom to take anyone’s picture anytime, without asking that person!" Jaya said angrily.

3. Jaya schools paps on manners

In 2019, Jaya was seen at Manish Malhotra's residence to pay her respects after the ace fashion designer's father Suraj Malhotra died. As she was leaving the place, shutterbugs surrounded her to which she said, "You don't have any manners na? You don't think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it."

4. Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps during her clinic visit

In January this year, Jaya Bachchan expressed her dismay toward the paparazzi constantly following her. During her visit to a dental clinic in Mumbai, Jaya erupted at the paps saying, "Aap log yahan bhi pohoch jaate hai?" One of the paps replied saying, "We came here to see your car."

Whether angry or not, we love Jaya Bachchan. Let's hope to see her on the big screens soon.

Happy Birthday, Jaya Bachchan!