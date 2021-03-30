Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares Holi celebration pic with daughter Aaradhya, offers look at her grand bungalow

New Delhi: The adorable 9-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan recently featured on her mother and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram post where she wished her followers a Happy Holi. The actress, who celebrated Holi with her family, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, that showed her daughter Aaradhya and a huge bonfire of Holika Dahan, raging in the backyard of their Mumbai bungalow 'Prateeksha'.

The photo showed Aaradhya posing happily for the camera in a blue strappy dress, which she teamed it with blue, flowery hairband. In another photo, the little adorable girl is showing her tiny hands, covered in bright pink colour, to the camera. The photo is clicked in the lawn of their home 'Prateeksha' and offers a look at their grand royal paradise.

Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi."

Aishwarya's fan were elated to see her sharing her daughter Aaradhya's photos but asked her to share pictures of herself as well. Looking at their posts, it seemed clear that they wanted to see more of her stills and photos on Instagram. Some of them even went ahead and expressed their displeasure on the former beauty queen for not sharing her photos. "Aishwarya where's ur face we miss ur beauty," wrote one. "We need to see your face not fire but anyways Happy Holi," wrote another.

Some of the users wished the 'Bachchan Bahu' good health and happiness. "We always love u stay strong and safe," wrote one.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture from the Holi celebration and wrote, "A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls."

Earlier this month, she had shared a picture of herself, Aaradhya and her mother, on the death anniversary of her father.