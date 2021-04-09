हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shares unseen throwback photo of mom Jaya Bachchan on her 73rd birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda wants to 'steal it'!

The 'Big Bull' actor Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Instagram to wish his mom Jaya Bachchan on her 73rd birthday with a stunning black and white throwback photograph of the veteran actress-politician.

Abhishek Bachchan shares unseen throwback photo of mom Jaya Bachchan on her 73rd birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda wants to &#039;steal it&#039;!
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an unseen black and white, old photograph of his mother and veteran actress-politician Jaya Bachchan on her birthday.

On Friday morning, the 'Big Bull' actor took to Instagram to wish his mom and veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan with a throwback picture. Fans were blown away by the veteran actress' beauty.

In the picture, the actress can be seen in her prime, wearing a beautiful smile and looking to her side. Even though she's seen donning a simple blouse and sari, she looks absolutely stunning. Abhishek captioned the photo with a short and sweet message, saying, "Happy birthday माँ। Love you."

After Abhishek shared the photograph, Bachchan's friends and family flooded to the comment section to shower Jaya with warm birthday wishes.

Bollywood actress Esha Deol wrote, "happy birthday love Jaya aunty" while Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Jayaji".

Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was so mesmerised with the picture that she jokingly wrote, "Stealing this" along with heart-eyes emojis.

Here's the post:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan recently featured in the web series 'The Big Bull' directed by Kookie Gulati. The venture is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It features Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

