'For A Minute I Thought I Was Gonna Die', Nushrratt Bharuccha On Filming Escape Scenes for 'Akelli'

New Delhi: As we count down the days to the highly anticipated movie, Akelli, the lead actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a rather unfortunate incident that happened while shooting for the film. As they shot for an action-packed escape scene, Nushrratt fell hard on the marble floor, making her feel as if she was going to have a head concussion.

The pain was so much that he sat right on that spot holding her head, crying for almost half an hour. After getting examined by a doctor, Nushrratt was advised to rest for a couple of days after which she resumed shoot.





While recalling what exactly happened, she said, "We were shooting for the scene where I try to escape from captivity from the ISIS. I fell and hit the marble floor and the pain was so hard that I really thought that I've got a concussion and something has been damaged internally. The impact was so bad that for a minute I thought I was gonna die and it was my last moment. I was advised to take it easy for a couple of days and I couldn't wait to get back to shooting. Akelli has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget about in my life."

Filmmaker Pranay Meshram directed 'Akelli', an emotional thriller that relates the story of the fight for freedom of a young woman, a production by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana of Dashami Studioz.

The film is sure to offer a gripping cinematic journey, highlighting themes of bravery, resilience, liberation, and survival. Akelli is set to release on 18th August only in Cinemas!