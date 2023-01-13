'Four More Shots Please' actress Maanvi Gagroo gets engaged, teases fans with pic!

New Delhi: Actress Maanvi Gagroo, on Friday, shared the good news with her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, Maanvi revealed that she is engaged. She dropped a picture of herself. She was all smiles as she showed off her engagement ring. "So this happened#Engaged," Maanvi captioned the post.

As soon as Maanvi posted her engagement update on Instagram, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extend their best wishes to the actress.

"Congratulations," actress Shibani Dandekar commented, adding a string of red heart emojis."Oh yes yes yes," actress Kubbra Sait wrote."Oyeeeee congratulations," actor Sumeet Vyas commented.

However, the actress did not share any information regarding who the lucky man is.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi is best known for featuring in web shows `Tripling` and `Four More Shots Please`. She has also acted in films like `PK`, `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` and `Ujda Chaman` among others.