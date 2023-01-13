topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
MAANVI GAGROO

'Four More Shots Please' actress Maanvi Gagroo gets engaged, teases fans with pic!

As soon as Maanvi posted her engagement update on Instagram, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extend their best wishes to the actress.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 05:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Taking to Instagram, Maanvi revealed that she is engaged. She dropped a picture of herself.
  • She was all smiles as she showed off her engagement ring. "So this happened#Engaged," Maanvi captioned the post.

Trending Photos

'Four More Shots Please' actress Maanvi Gagroo gets engaged, teases fans with pic!

New Delhi: Actress Maanvi Gagroo, on Friday, shared the good news with her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, Maanvi revealed that she is engaged. She dropped a picture of herself. She was all smiles as she showed off her engagement ring. "So this happened#Engaged," Maanvi captioned the post.

As soon as Maanvi posted her engagement update on Instagram, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extend their best wishes to the actress.

"Congratulations," actress Shibani Dandekar commented, adding a string of red heart emojis."Oh yes yes yes," actress Kubbra Sait wrote."Oyeeeee congratulations," actor Sumeet Vyas commented.

However, the actress did not share any information regarding who the lucky man is.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi is best known for featuring in web shows `Tripling` and `Four More Shots Please`. She has also acted in films like `PK`, `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` and `Ujda Chaman` among others.

Live Tv

Maanvi GagrooMaanvi Gagroo engagedMaanvi Gagroo boyfriendMaanvi Gagroo engagement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?