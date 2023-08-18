trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650434
NewsLifestylePeople
FUH SE FANTASY

Fuh Se Fantasy Actress Divya Agarwal Says Show Is 'Bold', Presents Desires In New Light

‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 02:17 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Fuh Se Fantasy Actress Divya Agarwal Says Show Is 'Bold', Presents Desires In New Light

Mumbai: Actress Divya Agarwal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to the recently released season of the streaming show 'Fuh Se Fantasy', feels that the show is considered bold to be in its storytelling because it challenges the set notions of the society.

Following the success of its first season, which took audiences on romantic and fantasy escapades, the latest instalment of the show features a star-studded cast including Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerjee, Smaran Sahu, Poulomi Das and Anuj Sachdeva.

Talking about the show, Divya said: "Each episode of 'Fuh se Fantasy' tells a unique story and shows desires in a new light. The show is bold because it challenges what society thinks and tells viewers to explore their fantasies openly. Working on the show let me understand how relationships can be complicated and desires can be different. It’s like a journey to learn about yourself, be open about feelings, and feel stronger."


The series, with the new season made in an anthology, deals with modern relationships that unapologetically embrace their fantasies.

Talking about the series, Milind shared that being a part of 'Fuh Se Fantasy' season 2 has been fun for him as an actor.

"The series delves into uncharted territories, daring to celebrate love and desire in all their shades and forms. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this progressive and bold project that celebrates the beauty of human connections and the complexity of our deepest fantasies that we might all connect with on some level but don’t quite openly talk about," he said.

‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train