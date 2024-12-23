Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Shares Insights On 'Vanvaas' And His Creative Journey

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma, renowned for his iconic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, returns with his latest project, Vanvaas, a heartfelt family drama featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Released on December 20, 2024, the film marks a departure from Sharma's signature high-octane action dramas, offering a more intimate and personal narrative.

In a recent interview, the director shared his thoughts on Vanvaas and his evolving approach to filmmaking. Reflecting on the immense success of Gadar 2, Sharma expressed his desire to create something that resonated on a deeper, more personal level. "I thought, Gadar has given me so much. Now, as a director, my job is to make a family film that I can give to the audience," he said.

The idea for Vanvaas came to Sharma after a conversation with Nana Patekar. "While I was thinking of making Vanvaas, I also got a call from Nana asking, 'Now you will do this film, or you will start some big action film?' I told him I would do it, and with Nana Sir only, because I feel like doing it with him; we had already talked about it during Gadar 2," Sharma recalled.

For the director, Vanvaas represents more than just a film—it's a deeply personal creation. "Some films like Gadar you make for the public. Once in a while, you make Vanvaas for yourself," he added.

The emotional depth of Vanvaas has struck a chord with audiences, with many praising the film’s powerful performances and storytelling. Sharma expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception, saying, "Now people are liking it; I am so happy."

Produced and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas marks his third collaboration with Zee Studios, following the success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. With its release, Vanvaas is poised to offer a fresh and heartfelt cinematic experience to audiences.

The film, written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, features a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur. It was released in theaters on December 20, 2024, under the banner of Zee Studios Worldwide.