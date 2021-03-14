हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gauhar Khan

Gauahar Khan 'will not take back anything' that defines her career

Gauahar Khan made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, and was later seen in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan. 

Gauahar Khan &#039;will not take back anything&#039; that defines her career

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan says she would not remove any project from her career graph so far.

The actress made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, and was later seen in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan. She also forayed the OTT space with the recent series Tandav, and won the reality TV show Bigg Boss in its seventh season.

Did Gauhar ever think of having it any other way? "Not at all," pat came a reply. She explains that she is, after all, recognised by the work she has done so far.

"When people talk about my work they say ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', ‘Ishaqzaade', ‘Begum Jaan' -- even my guest appearance in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania was loved," she said, while speaking to IANS.

"So, whether it was on the OTT platform or my other shows, I think every project I have dabbled with has been amazing. So, no I will not take back anything because my instincts as an actor are very right," she claimed.

