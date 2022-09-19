Gauri Khan appears on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ with Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, reveals THIS ‘precious’ habit of Shah Rukh Khan!

New Delhi: The teaser of the twelfth episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' just dropped in and will feature star wives Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

The conversations keep bubbling on Karan Johar’s chat show as this brand-new trio graced the couch. This time, the show’s iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a gentleman, not just on screen, but off-screen too. Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car. Gauri Khan reveals how this ‘precious’ habit sometimes annoys her.

“He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!”, vented Gauri Khan.

When asked which Bollywood film she would associate with their love story, Gauri immediately said, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ to which Karan said, “Yes, yours was quite a turbulent one.” Gauri even gave daiting advice to daughter Suhana and said that she should never date two boys at once.

Watch the episode trailer here -

The episode will stream on September 22nd, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ will stream exclusively on Hulu.