Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh reveal second baby’s name, share glimpse of their little toddler!

Actress Geeta Basra and cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy on July 10. The couple is ecstatic right now and now Geeta has revealed the name of their second child. They have name their son as Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. 

New Delhi: Actress Geeta Basra and cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy on July 10. The couple is ecstatic right now and now Geeta has revealed the name of their second child. They have name their son as Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. 

Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle, she wrote, “Introducing HEER ka VEER..
Jovan Veer Singh Plaha 
 @falgunikharwaphotography..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

In the picture, their daughter Hinaya can be seen along with the baby brother Jovan and the little baby can be seen curled up in sister's arms while she is kissing him on his forehead. 

For the unversed, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015, in a ceremony at Jalandhar, Punjab. Geeta dated Harbhajan for 5 years before tying the knot in 2015. The duo welcomed their first baby, daughter Hinaya on July 27, 2016.

 Recently during an interview, Geeta revealed that Harbhajan is a hands-on father who is ‘largely changing the nappies’ of their son.

The actress also shared that her husband was present in the delivery room to witness her giving birth to their second child. He was taking pictures. He loves kids and has played a lot with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's kids.

 

Tags:
Geeta BasraHarbhajan SinghJalandharPunjabdaughter Hinayasecond sonJovan Veer Singh Plaha
