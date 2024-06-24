Gharat Ganpati Cast Nikita Dutta, Bhushan Pradhan, Ashwini Bhave Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: Actors Nikita Dutta, Bhushan Pradhan, Ashwini Bhave, and others visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the release of their new Marathi movie 'Gharat Ganpati'.

The visuals show Nikita wearing a magenta pink sleeveless kurta with mirror work, paired with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. For makeup, she opted for pink lips, thick brows, and blushed cheeks. She kept her hair open and accessorised with 'jhumkas'.

Bhushan wore an orange kurta and white pyjamas, completing his look with Kolhapuri chappals. Ashwini looked beautiful in a blue saree.

The star cast posed for the cameras at the temple premises.

The movie 'Gharat Ganpati' is directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar and produced by Namrata Bandiwadekar, Navjyot Bandiwadekar, Gauri Kalelkar Choudhari, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

It is set to hit theaters on July 26.

Nikita, who made her acting debut in 2014 with the romantic drama 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil', made her TV debut with 'Dream Girl' in 2015.

The actress has since featured in the 2018 sports film 'Gold', the romantic drama 'Kabir Singh', the crime drama 'The Big Bull', and the supernatural horror 'Dybbuk'.

Nikita also featured in the web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'. Her upcoming projects include 'Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter' and 'Gul Gule Bakawali'.

Ashwini is known for her work in projects like 'Honeymoon', 'Parampara', 'Chauraha', 'Ekka Raja Rani', and 'Aajcha Divas Majha', among several others.

Bhushan has starred in films like 'Timepass', 'Time Bara Vait', 'Nivdung', 'Unn Sawali', 'Anya', 'Juna Furniture', and 'Goshta Tichya Premachi'.