Giorgia Adriani seeks inspiration from Angelina Jolie

Mumbai: Italian model Giorgia Adriani is all set to make her debut in the digital space with "Karoline Kamakshi". For the role of an undercover agent in the show, the rumoured girlfriend of actor-director Arbaaz Khan is taking inspiration from the international star Angelina Jolie's movie "Salt".

"I took a lot of inspiration from Angelina Jolie's character from the film 'Salt'. This was a very challenging role for me, from the language to the action scenes but I have given my best and hope the audience likes it," she said.

"Karoline Kamakshi" is a Tamil web series. Giorgia will be seen playing an undercover agent named Karoline, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry.

The web series also stars veteran actress Meena.

On working with Meena, the newbie said: "I feel honoured for having had the chance to work with Meena ji for my Tamil debut. There was so much to learn from her on the sets. She is an amazing actress and an even more amazing human being"

Giorgia will also feature in the film "Sridevi Bungalow".