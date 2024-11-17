Global Sensation Nora Fatehi To Feature In Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Music Video ‘Payal’ – Teaser Out Now

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi, the global icon known for her electrifying dance moves, is all set to dazzle her fans once again with her collaboration with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The two stars have teamed up for the music video of “Payal,” a track from Honey Singh’s highly anticipated album Glory. The teaser for the video, released on social media by Nora herself, has already created a buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the full release on November 18.

In her post, Nora captioned the teaser, “It’s time for the next BIG THING. THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OF #Payal by @yoyohoneysingh featuring @norafatehi & @paradox.here drops tomorrow From the album #Glory.” The teaser shows glimpses of Nora’s sizzling dance moves, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming release.

Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, revealing that the video was filmed in bone-chilling conditions at -3 degrees Celsius. He also praised Nora for her dedication, calling her “legendary” and “super hard-working,” further highlighting her commitment to her craft.

Nora Fatehi’s versatility continues to shine through, with the star excelling not just as a dancer but also as an actress and singer. This collaboration is another milestone in her already impressive career, as she continues to cement her status as a global sensation. With over 46 million followers on Instagram, Nora is a force to be reckoned with, and her involvement in the Payal music video is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.

The video’s release is set to coincide with the growing success of Nora’s recent ventures, including her debut Telugu film Matka, which has received a warm reception. Recently, she also made headlines at Paris Fashion Week 2024, turning heads at the Louis Vuitton show. Additionally, Nora is gearing up for another international collaboration with music icon Jason Derulo, further solidifying her global presence.