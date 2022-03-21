Grandpa-to-be Anil Kapoor excited about daughter Sonam’s pregnancy

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared the news on her Instagram on Monday, with a series of stunning photos of herself with Anand.

In the monochrome pictures, she can be seen cradling her baby bump, while she comfortably puts her head on her hubby’s lap.

Now her father and actor Anil Kapoor has expressed his excitement over becoming a grandfather and also shared Sonam’s pics on his Twitter account.

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

Anil also shared his excitement at daughter Sonam's pregnancy announcement and is currently on cloud 9 after hearing the news.

For the unversed, Sonam also penned a loving poem for her unborn child, that read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

For the unaware, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony at her home in Mumbai, attended by family and close friends. She has since then been living in London’s Notting Hill.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK. She will be next seen playing a visually challenged cop in Shome Makhija’s ‘Blind’.