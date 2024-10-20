Gurmeet Choudhary Plans Special Surprise For Wifey Debina On Karwa Chauth

Mumbai: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been celebrating 'Karva Chauth' for many years now. However every year feels special to them. The duo is adored for their enchanting on-screen chemistry and their unwavering bond off-screen.

The couple consistently finds ways to express their love for each other. This Karwa Chauth, Gurmeet is going the extra mile to surprise Debina with a heartfelt gesture. He aims to showcase his deep appreciation for her, recognizing the sacrifices she makes during the fasting rituals. The ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor recently shared his heartfelt thoughts on the festival, explaining why it holds such a special place in his life.

Gurmeet shared, “Karwa Chauth holds a special place in my heart. It's not just about keeping a fast for Debina, but about supporting each other and deepening our bond. I believe that every step we take together strengthens our relationship, and this tradition gives us a moment to express the love we share.”

He added, “By fasting for her, I want to show that I am as committed to our journey as she is. This year, I’m planning to make something special for her with my own hands. Debina has always been my greatest support, and I want to make this Karwa Chauth truly memorable.”

Gurmeet and Debina frequently share glimpses of their life together on social media. They often post pictures and videos showcasing their love, adventures, and fun moments on social media.

For the unversed, Gurmeet gained fame through his role as Lord Ram in the epic television series ‘Ramayan’, while Debina is known for her portrayal of Sita in the same show. Their on-screen partnership blossomed into a real-life romance, and they married in February 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lianna, in April 2022. They welcomed their second daughter, Divisha in November of the same year.