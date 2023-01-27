Guts: Urfi Javed Takes the Internet by Storm in Bizzare Ice-Cream Cone Bralette- Watch

New Delhi: Actress-model and internet sensation Urfi Javed loves to experiment with her outfits. Despite constant online trolling, backlash from netizens, and criticism from celebrities, the girl doesn't seem to stop intriguing the internet with her bold, risque choice of clothing. The starlet left netizens shocked once again after she posed for the paps wearing a bizarre ice-cream cone bralette and paired it with a velvet skirt.

Urfi grabbed eyeballs as she turned out donning a black outfit, a velvet skirt, and an ice cream cone bralette. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant exuded oomph in the daring risque outfit and was seen confidently posing for the paps. As soon as her videos in the bold avatar surfaced, netizens chimmed into the comment section and reacted to her latest look. While some slammed her for wearing a revealing outfit, others hailed her unconventional and bold fashion sense.

The former Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant was recently in the news after the Mumbai police summoned her for questioning at the Amboli police station in connection with a complaint filed against her by BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for 'indulging in public nudity'.

The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was last seen on the reality show 'Splitsvilla X4'.