Halloween 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and stars post their looks

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again! Yes, it's Halloween time, folks and our Bollywood celebs enjoyed the day fully by posting some exciting and spooky stuff on social media. Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. People across the globe dress as spooky characters to ward off evils on this day.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe on Halloween. "'If I'd observed all the rules, I'd never have got anywhere.' - Marilyn Monroe," she quoted the iconic Hollywood star to share pictures of her Halloween look.

That's Priyanka Chopra's Halloweek look for you:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a "new kinda Trick-o-Treat..." for her Instafam. "A little beauty and a little beast. HaPpY HaLLowEen," she wrote.

Lara Dutta's husband Mahesh Bhupati, their daughter Saira and other family members also celebrated Halloween in a spooky yet fun way.

Bhumi Pednekar too showed her "fun side" on Halloween:

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi celebrated Halloween in the cutest way possible:

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta added a hatke mix to her Halloween post:

So, how did you celebrate Halloween? Tell us in the comments section below.