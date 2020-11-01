हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Halloween 2020

Halloween 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and stars post their looks

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. People dress as spooky characters to ward off evils on this day. 

Halloween 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and stars post their looks
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again! Yes, it's Halloween time, folks and our Bollywood celebs enjoyed the day fully by posting some exciting and spooky stuff on social media. Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. People across the globe dress as spooky characters to ward off evils on this day. 

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe on Halloween. "'If I'd observed all the rules, I'd never have got anywhere.' - Marilyn Monroe," she quoted the iconic Hollywood star to share pictures of her Halloween look.

That's Priyanka Chopra's Halloweek look for you:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a "new kinda Trick-o-Treat..." for her Instafam. "A little beauty and a little beast.  HaPpY HaLLowEen," she wrote.

Lara Dutta's husband Mahesh Bhupati, their daughter Saira and other family members also celebrated Halloween in a spooky yet fun way.

Bhumi Pednekar too showed her "fun side" on Halloween:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And No Where To Go  #Halloween #JustForFun #Saturday

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar) on

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi celebrated Halloween in the cutest way possible:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween!!  @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta added a hatke mix to her Halloween post:

So, how did you celebrate Halloween? Tell us in the comments section below.

Tags:
Halloween 2020HalloweenHalloween picsSonam KapoorPriyanka Chopra
Next
Story

Not against women working: Mukesh Khanna after backlash over controversial #MeToo remark
  • 81,84,082Confirmed
  • 1,22,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT54S

Bihar : Darbhanga airport ready to operate from 8th November