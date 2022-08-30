NewsLifestylePeople
GURU RANDHAWA

Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora extend warm wishes

As singer Guru Randhawa turned 31, celebs from the industry extended their warm wishes on his birthday. Actors Suniel Shetty, Sanjana Sanghi and Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi took to their Instagram stories to wish him.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:34 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora extend warm wishes

New Delhi: On the occasion of Guru Randhawa`s 31st birthday, celebrities took to their social media handles and sent their warm birthday wishes to the `Patola` singer.  

Taking to Instagram stories, actor Suniel Shetty wished the `High Rated Gabru` with a long note. He wrote, "To one of the brightest star of the music world, an absolute gem of a person and one of my favourities @gururandhawa, a very very very happy birthday. Have a fabulous year ahead." 

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi dropped sweet wishes for her `Naach Meri Rani` co-star. She posted the collage of pictures featuring Guru from their different events, which she captioned, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY GURU RANDHAWA." In the pictures, what grabbed the eyeballs was the way Guru looked at Nora in the images.  

Previously, Guru and Nora collaborated on the songs `Naach Meri Raani` and `Dance Meri Raani` and both the songs received positive feedback from the netizens. 

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora also extended her warm wishes by re-sharing the birthday boy's one of the music videos, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday guru" with a heart and hug emoji. 

`Dil Bechara` actor Sanjana Sanghi shared sweet wishes for her friend. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday you special and infinitely talented human. Thank you for being such a kind friend always. Have a beautiful day Big G."`Ishare Tere` singer Dhvani Bhanushali also wished Guru on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthdayy."Meanwhile, Guru recently announced his international `The Unity Tour`, along with actor Nora Fatehi, which will be held in Australia in October 2022. 

Live Tv

Guru RandhawaNora FatehiHappy Birthday Guru RandhawaMalaika AroraSanjana Sanghi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress