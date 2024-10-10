Happy Birthday Rekha: Know All About The 70-year Journey Of The Legendary Actress

Born to renowned Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actress Pushpavalli, Rekha is celebrating her 70th birthday on October 10, i.e. today. A Bollywood icon with a career spanning nearly 40 years, she is known for her grace, beauty, and enigmatic presence in films like ‘Silsila,’ ‘Umrao Jaan,’ and ‘Ijaazat.’

Rekha: The Journey of a Timeless Diva

Rekha, born to a family deeply rooted in South Indian cinema, initially had no plans to pursue acting. Her father, Gemini Ganesan, and her mother, Pushpavalli, were both celebrated actors, but Rekha entered the film industry out of necessity. At just 13, she began acting in Telugu films to support her family. Her early Bollywood days were tough—facing criticism for her looks and acting skills, she persevered, evolving into a versatile performer over time.

Her Bollywood debut in 'Sawan Bhadon' (1970) brought her into the limelight, but it wasn’t until the mid-1970s that Rekha established herself as one of Indian cinema's finest. Her beauty, poise, and talent shone through in every performance, making her a household name.

Despite her professional success, Rekha’s personal life was often under the media’s lens. Her turbulent love life, particularly rumors about her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, often overshadowed her achievements, but she remained a dignified and reserved public figure.

Rekha’s Most Iconic Films

Rekha’s filmography is a testament to her acting prowess. Here are five of her most iconic performances:

1. Umrao Jaan (1981)

Rekha’s portrayal of the courtesan Umrao Jaan in Muzaffar Ali's film remains one of her most celebrated roles. The grace and emotional depth she brought to the character earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

2. Silsila (1981)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic drama involved a real-life parallel between Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie, centered on a love triangle, became legendary for its story and star-studded cast.

3. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

Playing the courtesan Zohra Bai opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s performance was electric, contributing to the film’s immense success as the highest-grossing movie of 1978.

4. Khoobsurat (1980)

In this Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed comedy-drama, Rekha charmed audiences as the lively Manju Dayal, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

5. Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

A thrilling revenge saga, Rekha played a widow seeking justice after a brutal betrayal by her second husband. Her fierce portrayal won her yet another Filmfare Award.

Rekha’s Legacy

Over the years, Rekha has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, not just through her films but also through her strength and resilience. Her journey from being a reluctant actress to a Bollywood legend is a testament to her talent, dedication, and grace.

Today, as Rekha turns 70, she remains a beloved icon, with a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and fans alike.