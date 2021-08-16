Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: From his modern family to unique roles - Lesser-known facts about the actor!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned 51 on Monday (August 16) and he will be celebrating his birthday in Maldives with his wife Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur and Jeh. The actor who started his filmy career in 1993 is known for always choosing out-of-the-box roles. While most actors can be typecast as villains, heroes, romantic leads, comedy kings, Saif has dipped his toe in every role by playing a casanova in Hum Tum to a cop in Sacred Games.

To celebrate his different shades and memorable career in Bollywood, let's take a look at lesser-known facts about the actor.

1. He comes from a family of artists and sportspersons! He's the son of Masoor Ali Khan Pataudi who is the former captain of the Indian national cricket team and renowned film actress Sharmila Tagore.

2. Saif got married when he was at the age of 21-22. Yes, he met his ex-wife Amrita Singh on the sets of Bekhudi and got married in 1991. The couple was then blessed with first daughter Sara Ali Khan and then son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

3. He divorced his wife Amrita Singh in 2004. His daughter Sara Ali Khan, in a recent interview, said they were not happy together which is they decided to separate. They were much happier living separately.

4. As a person, Saif Ali Khan had described himself as a reserved individual in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He is also known for reading and acquiring knowledge about art, philosophy, politics, sports.

5. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who got married in 2012, recently revealed that the couple had given thought to surrogacy before the birth of their first child Taimur. However, Kareena decided to go for the conventional way and give her 100%.

The actor entered the industry with Yash Chopra's Parampara in 1993 and then made his name in the industry with films such as Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Even though his career slightly dipped during the '90s, he rose back up like a Phoneix and starred in the iconic film Hum Saath-Saath Hain. After that, he gave back to back hits with Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

More recently, he will next be seen in Bhoot Police co-starring Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Happy Birthday, Saif Ali Khan!