Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Actress' Father Wanted Her To Walk On THIS Career Path, Was Unhappy On Her Beauty Pageant Entries

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making headlines for her amazing performance in the crime-drama series 'Aarya 3.' The actress turns a year older today, she has a massive fan following on social media and often grabs the attention of netizens no matter what she does.

Sushmita won the Miss Univers beauty pageant in 1994 and made India proud. After days of modeling, she turned an actress and that too a successful one. Recently, she had revealed in an interview that her father did not want her to enter showbiz but to become an IAS officer.

Yes! You heard it right. Sushmita's dad wanted her to become an IAS officer. She created history when she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant making India super proud. Sushmita has always talked about how much her family supported the actress in this journey. Now in a recent interview, Sushmita said that her father did not talk to her when he came to know that Sushmita would participate in the beauty pageant.

Sushmita said in an interview, "My father wanted me to become an IAS officer. That's why I was also studying with the same thought, but when the bomb was dropped on my father that I was going to participate in the Miss India contest, my father did not talk to me for many days and at that time he was very angry."

Sushmita also added that when she entered the world of pageants, her father was quite worried as she had not even completed her graduation at that time. She recalled, "I never went to college and I didn't even graduate. It was a big problem for my father because he always said, 'Beta, do anything, but first, just get a degree'." Recalling the emotional moment she spent with her father, Sushmita said that he was not very happy that she would wear a swimsuit on stage, or walk the ramp.

Sushmita is one of the most successful actresses in the industry today. She is an OG and has been ruling the industry for decades now. Her crime-thriller series 'Aarya' received a lot of applause as the actress was feisty in it.

All three seasons of 'Aarya' are now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.