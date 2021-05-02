Harshvardhan Rane is giving away his bike in exchange for oxygen concentrators for COVID patients

New Delhi: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has decided to give away his bike in exchange for oxygen concentrators that can be provided to COVID patients.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday (May 1) to share a post with multiple photos of his yellow Royal Enfield bike. In one picture he can be seen washing his bike and in another riding in it.

“Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid. Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in hyderabad…,” wrote the 37-year-old actor.

India has been severely hit by COVID-19 second wave, with the health infrastructure collapsing. The country is facing acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, with many patients succumbing to death due to the lack of medical resources.

Many actors and celebrities have extended support in these trying times. Earlier Kannada actor Arjun Gowda became an ambulance driver to help COVID-19 patients.

Various Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have also made donations and raised resources for COVID patients.

India on Sunday (May 2) has reported 3689 COVID patients deaths, 3.92 lakh fresh cases.