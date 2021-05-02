हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan Rane is giving away his bike in exchange for oxygen concentrators for COVID patients

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has decided to give away his bike in exchange for oxygen concentrators that can be provided to COVID patients.

Harshvardhan Rane is giving away his bike in exchange for oxygen concentrators for COVID patients
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has decided to give away his bike in exchange for oxygen concentrators that can be provided to COVID patients.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday (May 1) to share a post with multiple photos of his yellow Royal Enfield bike. In one picture he can be seen washing his bike and in another riding in it.

“Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid. Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in hyderabad…,” wrote the 37-year-old actor.

India has been severely hit by COVID-19 second wave, with the health infrastructure collapsing. The country is facing acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, with many patients succumbing to death due to the lack of medical resources.

Many actors and celebrities have extended support in these trying times. Earlier Kannada actor Arjun Gowda became an ambulance driver to help COVID-19 patients.

Various Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have also made donations and raised resources for COVID patients.

India on Sunday (May 2) has reported 3689 COVID patients deaths, 3.92 lakh fresh cases.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harshvardhan RanecovidCOVID-19Oxygen concentratorsArjun GowdaBike
Next
Story

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar to be discharged from hospital, wife Saira Banu updates on health

Must Watch

PT3M42S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 01, 2021