Heeramandi Star Shekhar Sumar Says He Never Helped Son Adhyayan Get Work: 'You Need To Be Saleable'

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Heeramandi is just the director’s labour of love. An idea he held close for 14 years, which finally comes to fruition. But it also marks the film comeback of two actors, Fardeen Khan, after 14 years and Adhyayan Suman after a decade.

Adhyayan is in a double role, though the look that has been unveiled is of him as the flamboyant Nawab Zorawar. As he reveals when he got the call from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he says his initial reaction was disbelief.

“I am grateful to Mr Bhansali for giving me this massive opportunity at this point in my career, at a time when no one was ready to open their doors for me. He handpicked me and gave me not one but two pivotal characters in the show. I don’t know whether I will get an opportunity to work with him, but this is something I will cherish," he said.

Heeramandi also stars his father Shekhar Suman in a pivotal role. Shekhar says it was a special moment for their family. “My wife always wished to see us both father and son working together. When both of us were signed in, it was not father and son leaving home together, but two actors, a feeling which we will always savour”.

Shekhar Suman admits that he had never used his contacts or network to help his son Adhyayan get work. “It is his journey, the experiences he has been through, and what he has finally got is entirely his. The industry is a ruthless place. You need to be saleable, and that determines your equity. But, am glad now they are veering towards talent.”

Adhyayan calls the set of “Heeramandi” the best film school for an actor, recalls co-star Richa Chadha's heartwarming message.” On my first day on set, she sent a beautiful message saying I had a different perception of you as a star kid but am so proud of you and your sincerity, and angry at myself for believing what others said about you.”

Adhyayan who made his debut in Haal-e Dil also starred in Raaz opposite then-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut and the hit Jashnn. The actor hit a lean patch and says it was tough to get work.” I felt very lost and defeated earlier on, and the problem I soon realised was to escape the bubble we tend to create around us, and need to get a grasp of what we are and where we stand. I realised I was down and out and needed to figure my way out. There was no work, no calls and the work that was coming was not what I wanted. I started making music videos, did tried to up-skill.”

Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, Heeramandi takes us back to a time when the influential tawaifs ( courtesans) with their influence on the nawabs were caught in a power dynamics as the country went through its socio-political upheaval. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in key roles.

“it is a female-centric narrative and the males could look incidental, but they are very significant here. The dynamics between the Tawaifs and the Nawabs were intimate. The Nawabs were the catalyst in the politics and power play infolding within the Kothas. It's an ensemble cast and everyone has an arc which varies, but in terms of significance they are all important, “ says Shekhar Suman.

Heeramandi Premieres on May 1 on Netflix.