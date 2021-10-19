हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Happy Birthday Sunny Deol

Here's how Ameesha Patel, Juhi Chawla wished Sunny Deol on his birthday

Actor-politician Sunny Deol turned a year older on Tuesday, and fellow members of the film industry have shared their heartwarming wishes on social media to mark his special day.

Here&#039;s how Ameesha Patel, Juhi Chawla wished Sunny Deol on his birthday
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-politician Sunny Deol turned a year older on Tuesday, and fellow members of the film industry have shared their heartwarming wishes on social media to mark his special day.

Actor Ameesha Patel, who is currently working with Sunny for the sequel of their 2001 hit film 'Gadar', penned a special message on her Instagram post.

 

Ameesha posted a picture of Sunny with a cake that read, "GADAR 2' and added the caption, "Happy bday my TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol ... missed being there today at Sunny Super Sound to cut ur cake .. but will trouble u lots and steal ur food as always on 'GADAR 2' sets ... love u always .. SAKEENA."

Actor Juhi Chawla shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen posing with Sunny for the picture.

In her caption, she quipped that they both are the 'shy people' in the industry.

"Happy Happy Birthday Sunny Ji... wishing you loads of happiness and success always. On a lighter note, we could both compete for being the most shy people in the industry .. but you would win the competition ...Have a fabulous one," she wrote.

 

Earlier today, actor Bobby Deol had also posted a beautiful family picture to mark his elder brother's special day. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Happy Birthday Sunny Deolbollywood wishesJuhi ChawlaAmeesha PatelGadar 2
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra file Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra

Must Watch

PT4M43S

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport, will lay the foundation stone of medical college too