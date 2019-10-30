close

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer' to release Jan 3

Himesh Reshammiya&#039;s &#039;Happy Hardy and Heer&#039; to release Jan 3
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya's film "Happy Hardy and Heer" has got a new release date. It will hit the big screen on January 3, 2020.

Also, Himesh will be launching the film's trailer in 12 cities of India in November during music concerts.

Talking about it, Himesh said: "I am very happy with the way the music has worked for the film. 'Happy Hardy and Heer' is a beautiful love story and I am very happy with the film which will release on 3rd Jan 2020. I will reveal the trailer at the concerts in November and it's a going to be a very new experience promoting the film differently by interacting with the audience with a one to one connection.

"Happy Hardy and Heer" is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand. The film is directed by Raka.

 

