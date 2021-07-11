हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Hope I get your swag some day': Kartik Aaryan mourns demise of grandfather

Actor Kartik Aaryan, whose maternal grandfather passed away on Sunday (July 11), took to Instagram to mourn his demise and shared a childhood picture with him. 

&#039;Hope I get your swag some day&#039;: Kartik Aaryan mourns demise of grandfather
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan's maternal grandfather passed away on Sunday.

Paying homage to his grandfather, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a childhood pic of himself being cradled by his 'Naanu'.The photo was accompanied by a little note which read, "Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu".

In the picture, Kartik was seen dressed in a cute red outfit, while his grandfather held him with all the love and warmth. The picture shows a close bond between Kartik and his 'naanu'.

 

Minutes after the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor shared the news, fans and well-wishers extended condolences to him and his family.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Nimrat Kaur sent in prayers too.

Pednekar dropped a folded hand emoji on the post. "May his soul rest in peace. Take care," a social media user commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of projects in his kitty, including `Satyanarayan Ki Katha`, `Bhool Bhulaiya 2` and `Dhamaka`. 

