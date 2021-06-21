हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for 'Raksha Bandhan' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, on Monday, announced commencement of his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for &#039;Raksha Bandhan&#039; co-starring Bhumi Pednekar
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar on Monday announced commencement of his upcoming film "Raksha Bandhan". The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."

 

He marked the post with the tags #AlkaHiranandani, #HimanshuSharma, @KanikaDhillon, @ZeeStudios_, @cypplOfficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms and #Harjeetsphotography.

"Raksha Bandhan" is helmed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just completed shooting the upcoming film, "Atrangi Re" with Akshay. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay Kumar's list of upcoming films also includes "Sooryavanshi", "Bell Bottom", "Prithviraj", "Bachchan Pandey", and "Ram Setu".

