NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Hot scoop! Is Naga Chaitanya dating 'Major' actress Sobhita Dhulipala after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and  Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted together in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad, at the construction site of Chay’s new home.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Hot scoop! Is Naga Chaitanya dating 'Major' actress Sobhita Dhulipala after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke millions of hearts last year in October when they announced their separation, just one day ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary. The two had done so in a joint public statement. Now, according to the latest hot scoop, it seems Chay has found love again in  ‘Made in Heaven’ fame actress Sobhita Dhulipala. According to Pinkvilla, the two were spotted together in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad, at the construction site of Chay’s new home.

“Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car,” a source told Pinkvilla.

It further added, “Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies”.

In their joint statement, Chay and Sam had written, “ We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. While Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in ‘Major’.

EntertainmentNaga ChaitanyaSobhita DhulipalaSamantha Ruth Prabhunaga chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?