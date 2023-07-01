Hottie Alert: Fans Go Gaga Over Vicky Kaushal's Full-Grown Thick Beard

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal loves sharing his random pictures on Instagram with his fans and followers. Saturday was no exception.

Taking to the social media application, Vicky dropped a picture of himself from his car. In the image, the Sun rays are seen falling on Vicky's face. However, it was his full-grown thick beard that caught everyone's attention. "Jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya," he captioned the post.

"Daadi Mein JOSH," celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented. "Beard paaji," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently basking in the success of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film performed well at the box office. It garnered over Rs Rs 82.31 crore in India so far. Laxman Utekar helmed the film.

Earlier, Vicky described his excitement for the movie saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it," added Sara.

In the coming months, Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.