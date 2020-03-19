How Ananya Panday is spending time at home during coronavirus scare

Actress Ananya Panday and her family, like many of the celebrities, are trying to find ways to keep themselves busy during the self-quarantine period due to the coronavirus outbreak. And, recently, her father Chunky Panday found out a way to enjoy to keep himself busy. A picture posted by Ananya’s mother Bhavana shows that Chunky donned the chef’s hat at home for Ananya and made oatmeal pancakes for his darling daughter.

“Homemade oatmeal pancakes for specially prepared by chef Chunky Panday,” Bhavana captioned the picture, which features Chunky serving Ananya happily. Take a look:

Ananya is Chunky and Bhavana’s elder daughter. She has a younger sister named Rysa, who recently made a short film with Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira.

Ananya debuted as an actress in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’. She later followed it up by ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Before the coronavirus lockdown, Ananya was shooting for her forthcoming project with ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakona. The film will mark his debut in Bollywood. She also has ‘Khaali Peeli’ in the pipeline with Ishaan Khatter.