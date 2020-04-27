How KL Rahul reacted to rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s sun-kissed pic

New Delhi: Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty might have not admitted to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other’s pictures speak a thousand words. The rumoured couple are said to be dating for close to a year now and often take a spot on the trends list. Today, KL Rahul and Athiya are trending for his comment on her sun-kissed post.

Looking lovely in a white tee and distressed denims, Athiya shared a picture of herself basking in the sun with the caption, “Sometimes darkness can show you the light” and soon, KL Rahul came online to drop a comment on his rumoured ladylove’s post.

He is all hearts for the picture and reacted with a heart-eyed emoji. Athiya quickly responded to his comment and shared a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Check out her picture below:

Here’s their Instagram exchange.

Last week, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty trended a great deal for her birthday post for the cricketer. She shared a loved-up post for KL Rahul’s 28th birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday, my person” and in return, he sent some hearts back to her.

Reports of them rumoured romance first hit in 2019. They have been spotted on dinner dates and parties together. KL Rahul and Athiya even went on a holiday abroad some months ago.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.