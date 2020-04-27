हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KL Rahul

How KL Rahul reacted to rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s sun-kissed pic

KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty might have not admitted to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other’s pictures speak a thousand words. The rumoured couple are said to be dating for close to a year now and often take a spot on the trends list. 

How KL Rahul reacted to rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s sun-kissed pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@athiyashetty

New Delhi: Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty might have not admitted to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other’s pictures speak a thousand words. The rumoured couple are said to be dating for close to a year now and often take a spot on the trends list. Today, KL Rahul and Athiya are trending for his comment on her sun-kissed post.

Looking lovely in a white tee and distressed denims, Athiya shared a picture of herself basking in the sun with the caption, “Sometimes darkness can show you the light” and soon, KL Rahul came online to drop a comment on his rumoured ladylove’s post.

He is all hearts for the picture and reacted with a heart-eyed emoji. Athiya quickly responded to his comment and shared a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Check out her picture below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sometimes darkness can show you the light

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Here’s their Instagram exchange.

Last week, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty trended a great deal for her birthday post for the cricketer. She shared a loved-up post for KL Rahul’s 28th birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday, my person” and in return, he sent some hearts back to her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday, my person  @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Reports of them rumoured romance first hit in 2019. They have been spotted on dinner dates and parties together. KL Rahul and Athiya even went on a holiday abroad some months ago.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

KL RahulAthiya ShettyKL rahul Athiya Shettyathiya shetty pics
