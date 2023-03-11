Hrithik Roshan And His GF Saba Azad Grab Attention At Movie Event, Trolls Shout 'She Looks Like Kangana' - Watch

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town couple of Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad recently turned heads at the screening of her show Rocket Boys Season 2 in Mumbai on Friday. Saba was dressed in a white flowy silk dress with a plunging neckline along with retro vibe curly hairstyle and bold red lips. Hrithik meanwhile looked dapper in a black suit.

While the screening was full of actors and filmmakers, all eyes were set on the star couple. Saba and Hrithik happily posed for the cams and their pictures broke the internet. Several fan pages carry the event video clippings as well. Trolls couldn't help but point out the similarity between Saba Azad and Kangana Ranaut.

One person wrote: Kangana vibes aa rahi hai iss ladki se. Another one said: Sasti Kangana lag rahi hai.

Rocket Boys 2 cast includes Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra among others.

Hrithik and Saba have been going strong for over a year now. They have been spotted at various dos, star parties and events. The fam-jam also vacays together and the couple has been papped in city on multiple occasions.

The rumours about their affair came to an end after the duo walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, last year.

The Desi Greek god was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. Breaking a million hearts, the couple announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They continue to remain friends and are co-parenting their kids - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.