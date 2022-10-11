Hrithik Roshan shares throwback PIC from the sets of Mr. Natwarlal as he wishes Big B on birthday

New Delhi: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old today, celebrities from the industry wished the actor on his birthday. Actor Hrithik Roshan who has worked with Big B on films like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Lakshya’ shared a special post on the veteran actor’s birthday.

In an old picture that dates back to 1979, a young Hrithik Roshan could be seen sitting open-mouthed as he looks at Amitabh Bachchan. Big B is seen reading a script on the sets of Mr. Natwarlal in the photo.

Hrithik Roshan also explained the context of the picture. “There is a little bit of AMITABH BACHCHAN in each one of us. Open mouthed and full of wonder. That’s how I still am when I see the man. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @amitabhbachchan. Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My chacha Mr. Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr. Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song “mere pass aao”. I backed out last minute, for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above,” he wrote explaining the photo.

See the picture

Siblings Farhan and Zoya Akhtar also showered their love on the iconic photo. “How cute!!!!!,” wrote Zoya with heart emojis. “What a lovely image & moment,” Farhan wrote with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film ‘Goodbye’ has been released in the theatres. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gupta in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he will also be seen in ‘Uunchai’ alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Hrithik, on the other hand, was recently seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ along with Saif Ali Khan.