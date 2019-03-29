Huma Qureshi's trip to California is making us wanna pack our bags—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Huma Qureshi recently went on a vacay to picturesque California. Taking a break from her work commitments, the 'Jolly LLB 2' actress took a break to enjoy her time in California.

The actress posted some images on her Instagram handle and we can’t get enough of the mesmerizing beauty of the place and the amazing holiday Huma enjoyed.

Check out her pictures:

From indulging her inner wine connoisseur to a luxurious trip to Napa Valley to her snow play fun at the Yosemite Park, the helicopter and cruise tour in San Francisco the actress seemed to have the time of her life in California.

While her pictures are giving us some serious travel goals, her recent trip to California is the staycation we all need.

On the work front, Huma starred in Tamil movie 'Kaala' featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The 'Jolly LLB 2' actress made her sensational debut in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' in 2012.