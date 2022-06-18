NewsLifestylePeople
DAVID DHAWAN

I am doing better: David Dhawan as he returns home after being hospitalised due to diabetes

David Dhawan has advanced-stage diabetes and this was the main reason behind his hospitalisation. But the good news is that he is back home and recovering well. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after his health deteriorated. 

According to sources, David has advanced-stage diabetes and this was the main reason behind his hospitalisation. But the good news is that he is back home and recovering well. 

While talking to ETimes, David shared, “I am better.” 

Well, his son Varun Dhawan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming project JugJugg Jeeyo with the team was having a tough time balancing both the responsibilties at the same time. 

But he has managed both the duties beautifully and is now back with his team to promote the film. 

Varun also had a word with ETimes and shared that it becomes tough to work when your father is unwell. 

He also went on sharing, "People love my Dad and we’ve got him back home now. It’s tough to work when your father is not well, but my father will always want me to complete my commitments. He’s recovering well at home now."

On the work front, David Dhawan gave us some of the most interesting films like - Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1 and Judwaa among others. 

