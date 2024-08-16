'I Am Truly Overwhelmed': Rishab Shetty On Winning Best Actor At 70th National Film Awards

New Delhi: Actor Rishab Shetty, who won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 70th National Film Awards for his directorial film 'Kantara', expressed his excitement and shared that it has "been possible because of my entire team."

"This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them," Shetty told ANI.

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film stars Rishab Shetty in a dual role. It was released on September 30, 2022.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in the national capital.

The award for Best Book on Cinema has been given to Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar.

'Kantara' won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities. The awards were announced by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Malayalam film 'Aattam' won the Best Feature Film award. Award for Best Non-Feature Film bagged by Ayena (Mirror); Murmurs Of The Jungle received the award for Best Documentary.

The awards honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).