I tie a rakhi to myself as I consider myself my guardian and protector: Sherlyn Chopra

Mumbai: Raksha Bandhan is an India auspicious festival to celebrate the special bond between Brother and Sister. A sister ties Rakhi to brother in return brother promises her to protect her from evil eyes.

Bollywood's bold and bindass actress Sherlyn Chopra has some different ideas and forward Ideologies. Sherlyn Chopra is an actress who has made her name on her own terms and hard work.

This Raksha Bandhan Sherlyn Chopra ties Rakhi to herself, Sherlyn said, " Today a girl doesn’t need a brother to feel safe & protected. Today’s woman can protect herself and her family from social evils and wrongdoers. I tie a rakhi to myself as I consider myself my guardian & protector. Every woman has the inner strength to become Kaali, the fiery Goddess who symbolises fearlessness, power, strength & sheer grit."

On a work front, actress Sherlyn Chopra has worked in many Bollywood projects but decided to start her own venture and be a powerful entrepreneur. Redsher is the OTT platform with high-quality short films and web series produced and written and acted by Sherlyn Chopra. Sherlyn Chopra is a fitness freak and shares her hardcore workout video every and then.