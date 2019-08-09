I want to be associated with good cinema: Mrunal Thakur

New Delhi: Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her big screen debut last year with the Indo-American film "Love Sonia" and later featured in the Bollywood movie "Super 30", says she always wants to be a part of good projects.

I feel fourtnate and blessed that I entered the film industry at a time when people just want to focus on content driven cinema. My first film `Love Sonia` deals with the issue of sex trafficking while `Super 30` revolves around the life of a person who educated so many lives. So, for me screen time does not matter. What matters the most is a good role. I just want myeslf to be associated with good films, Mrunal told IANS.

The 26-year-old is now gearing up for the release of her next film "Batla House", in which she plays a journalist named Nandita, who is the wife of the protagonist, DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (played by John Abraham). Yadav spearheaded the alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi in the wake of the serial blasts of 2008.

Talking about her role, Mrunal said: "It was difficult to play Nandita on screen as she had gone through so much in her life during that encounter. She had to present news about her husband as well she had to be with him during such crucial time. So, it was difficult to portay those real emotions on screen. But I have researched a lot about Sanjay sir`s wife, I also met her a couple of times. Also, my director Nikkhil (Advani) sir helped me a lot in transforming myself for the character. He told me to be firm, fiesty and adorable. He told me to be a strong woman of today`s time, who does not tolerate anything wrong and gives a strong fight to everyone. I have tried my best to give justice to the role."

Before foraying films, Mrunal started her career acting in soaps such as "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Hai Khamoshiyaan".

Asked if she is open to television now, Mrunal said: "Right now my focus is on films. I have just started my film journey, so there is a lot more to explore and achieve. But I miss TV a lot, especially my friends with whom I worked for so long. TV groomed me as a person. I worked with NSD and FTII actors. They taught me what real acting is. I have reached here only because of TV, which played a huge role in my growth."

Apart from Batla House , Mrunal will also be seen in Netflix`s the "Baahubali" prequel series.