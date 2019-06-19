close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

ICYMI: When Ranveer Singh hugged, consoled a Pakistan fan after India's victory - Watch viral video

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, Ranveer Singh is seen hugging and consoling the fan. "Put it there, man, put it there. There's always a next time. Don't be disheartened."

ICYMI: When Ranveer Singh hugged, consoled a Pakistan fan after India&#039;s victory - Watch viral video
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@AatifNawaz

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh was totally the 'best player' off-pitch during Sunday's World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. 

After pictures of him hugging Indian captain Virat Kohli created a social media frenzy, the actor also embraced a Pakistan fan and told him not to be upset after his country lost to India by 89 runs. 

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, Ranveer is seen hugging and consoling the fan. "Put it there, man, put it there. There's always a next time. Don't be disheartened. You played well. Boys are dedicated, committed, professionals and they will be back," he says in the video. 

The fan, identified as Aatif Nawaz, is based out of London. As per his Twitter bio, he is a comedian by profession. Nawaz shared the video of him with the actor and captioned it as, "Indian fans are nice. Thanks, Ranveer." 

Ranveer, 33, made his commentary debut alongside cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag on Sunday. Meanwhile, he also joined the crowd and cheered for Team India.

His infectious energy, like always, was off the charts. Post the match, he shared snippets from the day. Take a look. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya.  @hardikpandya93 ma boi #unstoppable

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prince of Calcutta!  God of the off-side!  Bengal Tiger!  #SauravGanguly DADA AMI TOMAKE BHALOBASHI ! 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for his film '83, based on India's iconic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He plays Kapil Dev in the film directed by Kabir Khan. 

Tags:
Ranveer Singhranveer singh videoICC Cricket World Cup 2019India vs Pakistan
Next
Story

Salman Khan, your shirtless pic is making the internet swoon, but what's with the caption?

Must Watch

PT3M43S

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country by 2027