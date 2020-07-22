If 'Paani' gets made, Shekhar Kapur will dedicate film to Sushant Singh Rajput, but he wants partners with 'humility, not in 'arrogance'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has tweeted to announced that if his film 'Paani' is ever made, it will be dedicated to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 'Paani' was announced years ago by Shekhar Kapur with Sushant in the lead and it was backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF). However, it eventually got shelved, reportedly due to creative differences between the filmmaker and YRF head Aditya Chopra.

In his tweet, Shekhar Kapur also categorically mentioned that for the film, he wants partners with 'humility, not in 'arrogance'.

"If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing 'Paani' will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance," read his tweet.

If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance. pic.twitter.com/pWzTt04IbK — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 22, 2020

According to earlier reports, Sushant had signed a contract with YRF for three films - 'Shuddh Desi Romance' (2013), 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' (2015). He was scheduled to work in 'Paani', but the project got shelved.

As per Aditya Chopra, who was questioned by the Mumbai Police last week in Sushant's death case, 'Paani' as not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapur and had nothing to do with the actor.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression. So far over 35 people have been questioned by cops in the case.