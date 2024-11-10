IFFIESTA 2024: A Celebration Of Films, Culture And Art At IFFI Goa

New Delhi: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 will feature IFFIESTA, an entertainment festival that brings together films, food, art, and interactive experiences. The event will take place at Kala Academy on the scenic waterfront of Panjim, Goa, from November 21st to 28th, 2024, offering a week of cultural celebrations for all ages.

Cultural Performances:

The festival will showcase eleven traditional dance troupes from across India, celebrating the country's diverse cultural heritage through captivating performances.

Culinary Delights:

Visitors can explore a food zone featuring 15-20 restaurants from across India, offering a wide variety of dishes that reflect the festival’s theme of unity and celebration.

Fashion and Cinema:

A fashion show organized by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will honor six decades of Indian cinema, with designs inspired by iconic film looks.

Indian Cinema Heritage:

The National Museum of Indian Cinema will offer an immersive audio-visual tour, allowing visitors to experience the history and evolution of Indian cinema.

Celebrity Interactions:

Fans can meet industry leaders and celebrities at the Zomato District Entertainment Arena, with events including Q&A sessions, autograph signings, and live social media interactions.

Live Music and Comedy:

The entertainment zone will feature live performances, DJ sets, and stand-up comedy shows, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the festival.

IFFIESTA 2024 is set to be a vibrant celebration of films, culture, and entertainment, with early-bird delegate registration open until November 10th.