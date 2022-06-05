हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yo Yo Honey Singh

IIFA 2022: Yo Yo Honey Singh touches music maestro A R Rahman's feet, watch Video

"Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir," writes Yo Yo Honey Singh as he shares video of himself with Rahman.

IIFA 2022: Yo Yo Honey Singh touches music maestro A R Rahman&#039;s feet, watch Video

Abu Dhabi: Punjabi rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh touched the feet of music maestro A.R. Rahman while the latter sat in the audience as Singh performed during the ongoing 22nd IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi. The ‘Brown Rang' hitmaker took to the story section of his Instagram as he shared a video from the ceremony that showed him bowing down in front of the 55-year-old Grammy and Oscar awards winning artist. He wrote on the video, "Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir."

Honey wore a golden, lizard necklace for the occasion.

The IIFA Awards function, which is set to be held later on Saturday, will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi are going to perform during the event taking place at the Etihad Arena, part of the Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yo Yo Honey SinghAR RahmanIIFA 2022Viral videoBollywood
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal opens up on married life with Katrina Kaif, calls it 'sukoon bhari'

Must Watch

PT16M49S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems through Jyotish Guru